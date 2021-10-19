   
‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Latest News:
‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same...
Massive renovations for iconic venue in the heart...
Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness...
Test results show pupils have fallen behind in...
Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Do what you want, but do it as safely as possible,’ experts warn
    2
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    3
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    4
    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    5
    ‘Start of infection wave’: Flanders to turn red on European map again
    Share article:

    ‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Several city councillors for education in Brussels are calling to abolish the “absurd” differences in coronavirus measures for Dutch-speaking and Francophone school children in the Capital Region.

    Belgium’s education policy is determined by the different Communities, not the Regions, meaning that Dutch-speaking schools in Brussels follow the Flemish decrees and guidelines, and the Francophone schools follow those of the French Community.

    This leads to “absurd situations” such as the fact that the Flemish Community forbids pupils to take public transport as a class group: extra-curricular activities are allowed, they just cannot go there by metro, tram or bus.

    “The guidelines imposed by Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts do not take into account the specific metropolitan context,” city councillors Ans Persoons (City of Brussels), Elke Roex (Anderlecht), Jef Van Damme (Molenbeek) and Lydia Desloover (Saint-Josse) said in a joint press release.

    “A large proportion of our pupils come to school by public transport, during rush hours,” they added. “It is incomprehensible that the same pupils in class, at much quieter times of day, should not be allowed to use public transport.”

    Related News:

     

    However, as the rules of the education system of the French Community are different, pupils going to a Francophone school are allowed to do this.

    The city councillors stress that the health experts’ advice is “uniform” and “does not distinguish between the languages in which children are taught.”

    As the experts are currently focusing on measures specific to areas and regions, it seems obvious that the rules are the same for all children in Brussels, they say.

    In practice, the Communities have interpreted this advice differently, but that cannot be explained to parents, children and educational staff. “After all, the potential health risk in Brussels is the same for everyone.”

    “It seems clear to us that there is an urgent need for coordination among the Community Ministers,” they said. “The absurd differences must be eliminated.”

    Additionally, they argue that it is irresponsible to continue punishing children for the lack of vaccination coverage of other generations in Brussels. “Now that the adults are being held responsible with the general introduction of Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in Brussels, it is high time to allow the children their freedom once again.”

    Hannelore Goeman, MP of the Flemish Parliament, will question Minister Weyts on these issues in the Flemish Parliament. The aldermen also ask for the support of Flemish Community Commission board member responsible for education, Sven Gatz.

    Latest news

    Massive renovations for iconic venue in the heart of Brussels
    Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has announced plans to renovate the AB Café and the AB Salon and is looking for a contractor fit for the job. ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Test results show pupils have fallen behind in Flemish schools
    Learning delays have been reported in almost all subject areas in Flanders since the start of the pandemic, a trend that continued in 2021, a ...
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    At the next Consultative Committee meeting, Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United ...
    Jette libraries start giving plants away with books
    Visitors to libraries in the Brussels municipality of Jette will soon be able to pick up a free plant along with a book, thanks to the new Plantotek ...
    ‘Do what you want, but do it as safely as possible,’ experts warn
    As the daily number of new coronavirus infections exceeds 3,000 for the first time since May, infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe and ...
    ‘We’re running dry’: Brussels teacher shortage reaches critical levels
    The teacher shortage in Brussels is affecting schools across language borders, according to Brussels’ Minister for Multilingualism and Dutch ...
    Belgium in Brief: Getting To The Airport
    When I saw the news of plans for a tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels' outskirts to the airport, my first reaction was sheer joy.  Let ...
    EU should invest €5 trillion in climate plan, says State Secretary for Economic Recovery
    The European Union must invest €5 trillion in its climate plan over the next decade to "retain its credibility as a political project," according ...
    Brussels café managers ask for security guards following stabbing over vaccination proof
    Managers of cafes in Brussels are asking to be provided with security guards if they’re to continue enforcing rules surrounding proof of vaccination, ...
    1.6 tonnes of drugs, 27 suspects: Belgian police bust major gang
    The Belgian police and public prosecutor's office arrested 27 suspects and seized 1.6 tonnes of drugs, over €80,000 and a number of weapons in a ...
    75% more sexual violence victims seek help in Brussels since summer
    There has been a 75% increase in the number of people asking for help from the Brussels Centre for the Treatment of Sexual Violence (CPVS) since the ...