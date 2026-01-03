Code yellow for icy roads across country

Illustration picture shows the first snow of the year at the Signal de Botrange in the Hautes Fagnes, Eastern Belgium, on Wednesday 19 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS LAMBERT

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has issued a yellow weather warning for icy conditions across most of the country, effective from Saturday morning 6:00 until Sunday midday.

The warning does not apply to the coastal region but covers the rest of Belgium. Winter showers are expected to move in from the North Sea and the Netherlands, bringing melting snow and snowfall to lower areas.

In the Ardennes, only snow is forecast. Snow accumulation could range from one to five centimetres, and in some localised areas, even more. In Antwerp, East Flanders, and Limburg, snowfall exceeding ten centimetres is possible due to higher precipitation.

There is also a risk of icy patches. This is expected to persist throughout Saturday in eastern provinces such as Limburg, Liège, Namur, and Luxembourg. In other regions, icy conditions are mainly expected on Saturday morning and during the night.

As the precipitation is spread out over a longer period, the alert level remains at yellow.

