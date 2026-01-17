Where to find pub quizzes in Brussels?

Illustrative image of people at a pub. Credit: Canva

As the Belgian capital is home to several vibrant bars and pubs, it comes as no surprise that the pub quiz culture is still alive in the city.

The Brussels Times put together a list of a few pub quizzes to check out for those looking for a way to spend a fun evening putting their general knowledge to the test.

The Wild Rover

Every Monday, The Wild Rover welcomes customers to start their week the right way with a pub quiz.

The Monday quiz at the Irish pub and sports bar is part of the fifth season of the Rover Pub Quiz League and starts at 7:00 pm.

The quiz includes a total of 60 questions split into two halves. In addition to the general knowledge questions, the quiz also includes brain teasers and "risk-and-reward" style games.

Participating in the Monday quiz costs €25 per team, with each team able to have a maximum of five players. The best performing teams are awarded a weekly prize, but also have the chance to win prizes at the end of the Rover Pub Quiz League season.

The pub is currently planning to also introduce Friday quiz nights, which will be more focused on socialising rather than the competitive spirit.

In addition, next month, The Wild Rover will host a special pub quiz that is themed after the Netflix show Stranger Things.

Find more information here.

The Black Sheep

Beyond its classic pub food and creamy pints, the Irish pub The Black Sheep near Flagey regularly hosts a quiz night with a twist.

Instead of a traditional pub quiz, The Black Sheep hosts SpeedQuizzing, which is described as an interactive mix between a game show and a quiz.

In this style of pub quiz, the questions are generated just moments before the quiz starts, keeping the quiz master on their toes. The questions cover a range of topics, including sports, general knowledge, current affairs, and history.

Each team uses a phone to answer the questions, with speed being a factor that impacts the number of points earned.

The quiz is free and currently takes place on Tuesdays, except on evenings when there are Champions League football games.

In a few weeks, however, the pub will open on Mondays to host the quiz to avoid any confusion and to please both their regular quiz lovers and the football crowd.

Find more information here.

Chez Stephy

Located on Rue Berckmans in upper Saint-Gilles, the bar Chez Stephy is known for its selection of cocktails, craft beers, and organic wines.

In addition to live music and exhibitions, the bar hosts a weekly quiz night on Wednesdays from 9 pm for those who want to put their general knowledge to the test.

Participating in the quiz night costs €5 per team, each of which can have a maximum of five players.

Find more information here.

The Brussels Times' pub quiz

Last year, The Brussels Times partnered with Full Circle to host several pub quiz nights with questions ranging from local Belgian trivia to international music, culture, current affairs, as well as music and picture rounds.

Beyond testing your knowledge, the quiz offered participants a chance to meet new people in the capital. People can attend with a fully-formed team, or come alone and form a team at the event.

While the date for the next pub quiz is yet to be determined, keep reading The Brussels Times to stay informed on the latest local and international news...it might be useful for your next pub quiz!

Related News