   
Eight new cycling projects for Brussels
Thursday, 04 November, 2021
Eight new cycling projects for Brussels
    Eight new cycling projects for Brussels

    Thursday, 04 November 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

    Brussels will be getting eight new cycling projects thanks to the anonymously-funded Bikes in Brussels Fund.

    The projects involve the creation of bicycle parking facilities in the neighbourhoods of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Ixelles, Anderlecht, Etterbeek, Schaerbeek, Uccle and Brussels City, according to a press release from the King Baudouin Foundation, which oversees the fund.

    Public bodies, associations and schools in the Brussels Region are benefitting from the Bikes in Brussels Fund, and applications for support for new initiatives that improve the cycling infrastructure in the Brussels-Capital Region can be made at any time.

    “Enabling more people to opt for cycling as the safe and effective way of getting around, in and into the Brussels-Capital Region: it is within this perspective that the Bikes in Brussels Fund has provided ongoing support, for three years now, for initiatives… that improve the cycling infrastructure and equipment in the capital,” the Foundation said in a statement.

    The eight newest projects involve seven communes and the total support amounts to €94,235.

    These latest ones bring the total number of cycling initiatives supported by the fund since its creation at the end of 2018 to 53, backed by over €4 million in funding.

    The eight new projects supported by the Bikes in Brussels Fund are:

    • In Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, the municipal government will install 25 places to park cycles securely in five streets across the commune.

    • Also in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, the Haute École EPHEC will install cycle parking for short-term visitors to the school, to encourage cycling mobility among staff, students and visitors

    • In Ixelles, the ROOF cycle park will equip garages for cycle parking, providing 500 secure places for cyclists to leave their bicycles.

    • The Creb, which has opened a new day care centre in Anderlecht for severely disabled children, will install covered parking for 16 cycles for members of staff, children and their families.

    • In Etterbeek, the Lutgardisschool will extend its current cycling infrastructure by creating a covered cycle park for 70 cycles to protect them from the weather.

    • In Schaerbeek, the Centre Hama 1, a residential centre for people with mental disabilities, will install a covered cycle park for the cycles of workers and visitors.

    • In Uccle, the Decroly School will create a cycle park for 42 cycles belonging to pupils, parents and teachers, as well as a cycle repair shop.

    • In Brussels, the Université Saint-Louis will install 13 new cycle racks in its cycle park of 26 places.

    The Bikes in Brussels Fund was established at the end of 2018 by the King Baudouin Foundation and distributes money on a regular basis to support cycling projects in Brussels, financed by the anonymous benefactor.

