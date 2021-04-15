   
Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 April, 2021
Latest News:
Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in...
EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts...
Research: Covid-19 more likely to cause blood clots...
‘Cowardly’: Belgian coastal mayor sticks to 1 May...
Fewer than one intensive care bed available per...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 April 2021
    Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000
    EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson
    Research: Covid-19 more likely to cause blood clots than any vaccine
    ‘Cowardly’: Belgian coastal mayor sticks to 1 May to open terraces
    Fewer than one intensive care bed available per hospital
    Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry
    Pandemic doesn’t thwart companies’ Brussels relocation plans
    ‘They’ve had to sit indoors enough’: Freddy opens his garden to the children
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) In Theatres Near You
    Port of Antwerp and UAntwerp examine biodiversity in dock water
    Brussels theatre’s planned performance can serve as test event, mayor says
    Ghent’s city centre to be under camera surveillance for six months
    Reopening of terraces: 20 million pints ready for 8 May, says AB Inbev
    ‘A first step’: wedding sector relieved by decisions for planned relaxations
    VUB guest professor Djalali moved out of solitary, says Amnesty
    Sales of drinks soar in England as pubs reopen terraces
    Belgium won’t administer Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines yet
    What Belgium’s two ‘milestones’ for relaxations mean
    Covid-19: The rocky road to relaxation – some early reactions
    All coronavirus hospitalisation figures are decreasing
    View more
    Share article:

    Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000

    Thursday, 15 April 2021
    Credit: Pxfuel.

    The Bikes in Brussels Fund, which is financed by an anonymous donor, has just collected an additional €800,000, which will be used to widen the cycle path on Boulevard du Souverain, among other things.

    The fund was established at the end of 2018 by the King Baudouin Foundation and distributes money on a regular basis to support cycling projects in Brussels, all financed by the anonymous benefactor, according to Bruzz.

    On Thursday, another investment of €800,000 for ten different projects was announced on the King Baudouin Foundation’s website.

    Some of the other projects, apart from the Boulevard du Souverain cycling path, include a cycle crossing to link up the VUB and ULB campuses, road markings for local cycle itineraries, bicycle racks, and secured cycle parking in schools, at associations, a youth centre and a health centre.

    Related News

     

    “The objective is clear: to enable more people to opt for the bicycle as the preferred way of getting around, safely and effectively, in and to the Brussels-Capital Region,” said the King Baudouin Foundation.

    “The Fund gives its support to initiatives of all sizes – small, medium and larger projects – set up by associations, government bodies and cooperations of private and public partners, to improve cycling infrastructure and equipment in Brussels.”

    The Bikes in Brussels Fund has already supported 37 initiatives to promote the use of bicycles in Brussels, for a total of nearly €3.5 million.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times