New virtual indoor golf course opens at Tour & Taxis in Brussels

Credit: Tour & Taxis

Brussels' first indoor virtual golf centre, GolfboXL, was opened on Friday morning at Tour & Taxis in the presence of the city’s mayor, Philippe Close, and former Anderlecht player Thomas Radzinski.

The inauguration included the ceremonial first golf shot by Philippe Close (PS), joined by the city’s sports councillor, Florence Frelinx (MR).

Indoor golf, originally popularised in the United States, has gained traction in Belgium over recent years, with facilities already established in Waterloo, Namur, and especially across Flanders.

Christophe Van Hemelryck-Bray and Lode Peeters, the founders of GolfboXL, aim to make their centre the leading name in indoor golf throughout Belgium.

"Our ambition goes further," Lode Peeters said, revealing plans to open two additional indoor golf centres in Brussels within the coming years.

Christophe Van Hemelryck-Bray emphasised their desire to bring golf into the heart of the city, marking a departure from its traditional suburban setting.

"The concept is designed to be accessible," Van Hemelryck-Bray explained. "It’s perfect for beginners as an introduction to golf. Advanced players, meanwhile, can refine their skills using camera systems that analyse movements and provide detailed feedback."

Philippe Close expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, admitting he was not a golfer himself but highlighting the sport’s growing inclusivity.

"Golf isn’t just for a certain group of people – it’s becoming much more mainstream," he said. "The federations have worked for years to make it more accessible. Here, anyone can play, learn, and practice."

The mayor also praised the transformation of the Tour & Taxis site, which has evolved from an industrial wasteland to a thriving hub.

"Thanks to collaboration between private investors and public authorities, we’ve created something meaningful here," he concluded.

