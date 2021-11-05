   
‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for Covid Safe label
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 November, 2021
Latest News:
Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned...
Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels...
Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death...
Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end...
‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in Brussels’ nightlife
    2
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    3
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    4
    Brussels Airlines scraps flights because of staff shortages due to illness
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    ‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for Covid Safe label

    Friday, 05 November 2021

    © PxHere

    Brussels businesses adhering to proper hygiene and cleaning requirements in light of Covid-19 could apply for a label letting the public know of this fact, but only 158 have made use of it.

    The label is meant to reassure tourists and other people visiting hotels, cafes and cultural venues, according to Bruzz. A number of criteria must be met in order to earn one. These mainly involve signage, access to hand gel, good air quality and floor markings for waiting areas.

    In April, only 101 establishments had received the label, including 41 hotels and 22 attractions or museums, State Secretary for Tourism Pascal Smet (one.brussels-Vooruit) told La Capitale.

    “There are now 158 establishments with the label: 49 tourist accommodations, 36 attractions and museums, 29 theatres and cultural centres, 25 places of interest, 14 guided tours, 4 restaurants and cafés and one caterer,” Smet said.

    Related Posts

    Brussels MP Geoffroy Coomans de Brachene (MR), who had asked Smet about the success of the measure, was disappointed in the results.

    “We have gone from 101 to 158 certified establishments in more than six months, which is almost nothing,” Coomans said.

    “Out of 1,500 restaurants, not one has been labelled. Not even all of our 200 hotels are on the list. We have the possibility of labelling 3,000 places and we are down to 158.”

    Smet said that almost €45,000 had been set aside to validate the first 150 applications received and to randomly check 100 companies.

    Latest news

    Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned from Monday
    Hospitals in the province of Luxembourg will be closed to visitors, with some exceptions, from Monday 8 November due to the increase in the number of ...
    Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday
    Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city ...
    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the ...
    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    Vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care following a Covid-19 infection than those that have not been vaccinated, ...
    Dutch snack bar holds on to ‘Wendy’s’ trademark after court ruling
    Fans of Wendy's fast food in Belgium will have to keep waiting for the American burger chain to open in the country after the brand came up against ...
    Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in Brussels’ nightlife
    A union between multiple feminist collectives has emerged as the result of cooperation between activists and organisations behind the movement ...
    Belgium in Brief: Climate Talking Cheat Sheet
    Flanders has reached a climate agreement. So – buzzwords and potential hyperbole aside – what does it change in the short term? For the full ...
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    As the Covid-19 situation in Belgium worsens, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke has warned that it's "time to push on the brakes," but ...
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    All commercial establishments in Belgium must allow electronic payment by 1 July 2022 as part of the action plan against fraud introduced by the ...
    Flemish government reaches long-awaited climate agreement
    On Thursday evening, the Flemish Government reached a climate agreement that will target the construction of houses, car emissions and the ...
    Number of Covid-19 hospitalisations continues to rise
    The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is soaring in Belgium, however, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has once again ...
    A clear and unequivocal ‘Yes’ from Belgians to taxing the wealthiest
    According to a recent survey carried out by the National Centre for Cooperation and Development (CNCD-11.11.11), a majority of Belgians are strongly ...