   
Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train station
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
    Share article:

    Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train station

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: SNCB/Sander de Wilde

    The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is again stepping up its vaccination campaign and will open a new vaccination point in the Jette train station on Friday 12 November.

    This brings the number of vaccination points in the Brussels stations to three, alongside the ones in Brussels-Midi and Brussels-Central, which will both remain open longer than initially planned, until 31 December.

    “These vaccination points are accessible to all travellers and other passers-by who have not yet been vaccinated, without an appointment,” a press release from SNCB stated.

    The vaccination point in Jette Station will open from Thursday to Sunday, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, until 30 January 2022, in cooperation with the municipality of Jette.

    In Brussels-Central station, at the intersection of Putterie and Cantersteen from Monday to Friday, people can be vaccinated from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM, until 31 December 2021. Since 30 October, this is also possible on Saturdays, from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM.

    In Brussels-Midi station, in the Horta Gallery, between the Eurostar check-in and the Air France desk, vaccination is possible from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM, until 31 December 2021.

    The screens in stations and trains will inform travellers about the different vaccination options. An overview of all vaccination sites in the Brussels-Capital Region, including information about opening hours, can be found on the website of the Brussels health authorities.

