Thousands expected in Brussels on Sunday to protest against austerity in education

Photograph taken during an action organised by the CGSP Education branch of the FGTB Liège-Huy-Waremme and the CSC-Education Liège to denounce the measures proposed by the government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation in the field of education, in Liege, on Friday 31 October 2025. Credit: Belga/Laureane Barbier

Thousands are expected to march in Brussels on Sunday afternoon to protest against budget cuts affecting education and youth sectors.

The demonstration, described as a “citizen mobilisation,” is being organised by teachers’ unions, parents’ associations, youth movements, anti-failure organisations, and other citizen groups.

Participants aim to defend the future of young people and oppose recent reforms in compulsory education, as well as increases in university tuition fees within the French-speaking community.

Teachers’ unions have criticised the measures introduced by the MR-Engagés majority of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation (French Community Government), accusing them of creating chaos for students, families, and education workers who have long demanded adequate investments to address societal challenges and personnel shortages.

They argue these decisions will deepen inequality and restrict access to quality education, ultimately undermining opportunities for future generations to achieve a promising and emancipatory future.

The Wallonia-Brussels Federation has dismissed claims that its policies are ideological, attributing the cuts to the entity’s chronic financial deficit and growing debt.

The march will begin at 1:30 pm from Gare du Nord and proceed through the capital’s streets, ending at the Federation’s government headquarters on Place Surlet de Chokier.

Speeches by young individuals and a colourful balloon release are scheduled to take place at the conclusion of the march.

Organisers see this demonstration as just the first major act of their mobilisation effort, with more actions expected in the coming months.

