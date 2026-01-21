Unrest in Brussels EU quarter as demonstration gets out of hand

Images showing police presence at the EU quarters as a protest took place on 21 January 2026

Unrest broke out in the EU quarter in Brussels on Wednesday as tensions escalated during a pro-Kurdish demonstration.

The Brussels Times understands that the protest was organised by the Belgian Kurdish community. Several pro-Kurdish protests have been held across Europe in recent days following the Syrian government's recent clashes with Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

The planned demonstration began at Place du Luxembourg but was later moved towards Petite Rue de la Loi, following discussions between the authorities and organisers.

"Discussions were sometimes tense, particularly because some of the participants were unfamiliar with our approach," said Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

As demonstrators moved to Petite Rue de la Loi, there was an attempt by some to access a secure area, according to Van de Keere.

“In order to keep the situation under control and prevent any escalation, the occasional use of tear gas was necessary to contain the crowd,” she told The Brussels Times.

In the early afternoon, a group reportedly attempted to march towards the Turkish Embassy but was intercepted by the police.

Several individuals were arrested by law enforcement after throwing stones. Multiple officers were reportedly injured.

The situation is stable at the moment, and traffic has been fully restored, although the local police are closely monitoring the area, according to Van de Keere.

The spokesperson declined to provide further details for the time being.

Related News