World's premier ceramic art fair returns to Brussels

Ceramic Brussels 2026. Credit: Vicent Torre / The Brussels Times

Ceramic Brussels is back in town for its 3rd edition, featuring Belgian and international exhibits with over 200 artists this year.

The event is the first international contemporary art fair dedicated to ceramics, according to its organisers.

It returns this weekend, having opened on Wednesday, 21 and ending Sunday, 25 January 2026.

Taking place at Tour & Taxis, it features over 70 Belgian and international exhibitions with works from over 200 artists.

This year's guest of honour is Elmar Trenkwalder, an Austrian artist trained at the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts (1978–1982).

Trenkwalder is known for creating sculptures reminiscent of Baroque and Rococo architecture, as well as works resembling different forms of Asian architecture.

Like in the previous editions, this year's event has a focus on a guest country, with Spain in the spotlight this year.

It will feature exhibitions of Spanish artists in collaboration with the Spanish embassy as a part of Europalia España, a 4-month-long cultural event taking place across Belgium.

One of the ways the fair is paying homage to Spain's contribution to contemporary ceramic art is its tribute to Enric Menestre, a Spanish artist who began as a painter but later went on to dedicate much of his career to ceramics.

In addition to its many exhibitions, the fair will also host a variety of artist talks.

Topics range from visibility and access to temporary ceramics, ceramics in Spanish institutions, to insights and feedback from the artists themselves.

Tickets start at €20 for adults and can be purchased for a reduced fee of €8 if you are a student under 22 years old, a job seeker, or have an EU disability card. Children under the age of 12 can visit the fair for free.

