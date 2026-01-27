Brussels firefighters still unhappy after meeting with senior MP

Firefighters hold a protest action at the headquarters of French-speaking liberal party MR in Brussels, during a national strike of socialist trade union FGTB/ABVV and Christian union CSC/ACV on Monday 31 March 2025. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

Union representatives have left their meeting with the regional Brussels Secretary of State for Firefighting and Emergency Medical Aid, Ans Persoons (Vooruit), dissatisfied over unresolved concerns about firefighter working conditions and staffing shortages.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, followed a strike on 31 December, during which unions highlighted the urgent need to increase personnel in the fire and emergency services sector.

According to union representatives, the Fire and Emergency Medical Assistance Service in Brussels (SIAMU) faces a chronic shortage of staff. Workers are retiring without being replaced, while demand for firefighter and ambulance services continues to rise.

Frédéric Leroy, a representative of the SLFP union, described the situation as critical and called for a realistic personnel plan based on risk assessments to address staffing issues.

He stated, "The team on duty is getting smaller and smaller. A structural solution to recruit and reinforce the workforce is crucial."

Union leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the talks. While Ans Persoons proposed a €3.2 million salary budget increase to maintain the opt-out system for fire service continuity, unions argue this won’t solve underlying problems.

The opt-out system allows professional firefighters to work up to ten additional weekly hours, increasing the average workload from 38 to 48 hours per week.

However, Leroy stressed that the main issue remains the lack of manpower, with an estimated 200 firefighters urgently needed to ensure effective service and alleviate staff exhaustion.

Unions also criticised the lack of provided statistics on illnesses, workplace accidents, and the overall availability of personnel, calling the situation stagnant. "We feel like we’re being strung along," said Leroy.

An assembly is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the firefighters’ headquarters, during which union representatives will review the situation. Staff members are expected to decide on potential new actions.

