Firefighters denounce staff shortage with strike in Brussels

Work stoppage by Brussels firefighters to protest staff shortages, with a gathering on the esplanade behind the Congress Column, in Brussels, on Wednesday 31 December 2025. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

Brussels firefighters staged a strike on Wednesday morning to protest against staff shortages in the fire brigade.

The strike began at 8 am and lasted until midday, after which firefighters resumed duty. Around 200 firefighters gathered at the Congress Column in Brussels for the protest.

Union representatives met with the fire service colonel during the action. They are demanding the recruitment of 200 full-time staff to address the shortage in the Brussels fire service.

According to Yves De Vogelaere of the union ACV-CSC, the shortage is compounded by fewer firefighters being on-call and a rise in the number of interventions. He stated that operational capacity is being impacted, which could compromise public safety.

De Vogelaere also referred to the swift response after the 2016 Brussels attacks, attributing it to a fully-staffed service. He argued that increased hiring is essential to maintain operational readiness.

Fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw disputed the claims, asserting that staffing levels are being reinforced with significant investments.

Derieuw acknowledged the rising number of interventions but noted that the current deployment of staff was adjusted based on varying demand.

Derieuw explained that fewer firefighters are scheduled for evening shifts due to fewer incidents occurring during those times.

However, he admitted that Friday and Saturday nights tended to be busier and emphasised the need to use resources efficiently for the benefit of taxpayers.

