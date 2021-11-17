   
Brussels daycare shortage leaves Dutch-speakers in the lurch
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Latest News:
EU might consider sanctions against possible break-away entity...
If infections slow down now, Belgium could remain...
Nike claims to recycle shoes at Belgium factory,...
Belgium in Brief: Ignoring The GEMS?...
Flemish company forced to repay half a million...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Vaccine should be made mandatory ‘for everyone, or no one’ in Belgium
    2
    What’s on the agenda of Belgium’s Consultative Committee today?
    3
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    4
    Twenty Belgian beers win prizes at European Beer Star Awards
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Brussels daycare shortage leaves Dutch-speakers in the lurch

    Wednesday, 17 November 2021

    Photo by BBC Creative on Unsplash

    The shortage of affordable Dutch-speaking childcare in Brussels remains very large, with the majority of the Belgian capital’s childcare centres catering to French speakers, according to reporting from Bruzz.

    “The demand is twice as large as the supply,” professor Michel Vandenbroeck of UGent told Bruzz, and an acute shortage of staff in the sector is contributing to the issue, as well.

    A study co-authored by Vandenbroeck found that for the estimated 50,000 Brussels children between zero and three years old, there are currently around 21,000 childcare centres, of which just under 7,000 are Dutch-speaking.

    “The Dutch-language applications go through the Childcare Centre. There, we see that only one in two applications can be honoured,” said Vandenbroeck, “so it is almost impossible for parents who choose to stay at home a bit longer after the birth of their child to find a place.”

    Parents who are unable to secure childcare must then seek solutions through family or by taking breaks in their careers, which isn’t always possible for people with precarious jobs, who may be forced to turn down job offers or cut short their education.

    Legislation is planned to add 258 daycare centres, subsidised by Flanders, but Vandenbroeck calls this “a drop in the ocean.”

    Daycare in Brussels is more expensive than it is in Flanders, costing an average of €670 a month – “unaffordable for the average Brusselsian,” Vandenbroeck points out.

    Related News

     

    But the number of daycare centres in Brussels whose prices are income-related, and therefore more affordable, has grown in recent years.

    In 2015, 58 percent of places were considered affordable, and today that’s grown to 68 percent.

    “Non-income-related childcare is becoming marginal, which is a good thing,” said Vandenbroeck.

    Still, parents of Dutch-speaking children are looking at limited options.

    “The fact that on the Dutch side, the number of non-income related crèches has decreased is mainly due to the fact that a series of crèches had to switch to the French language after Kind en Gezin decided to apply stricter language requirements.”

    The study was commissioned by Flemish Community Commission (VGC) chairwoman Elke Van den Brandt (Groen), who thinks Flanders should invest more in Dutch-speaking daycares in Brussels.

    “250 new places, while the need is above 1,000 places – that’s not enough,” Van den Brandt said.

    Latest news

    EU might consider sanctions against possible break-away entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina
    The European Foreign Affairs council on Monday discussed the recent constitutional crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina and did not exclude the ...
    If infections slow down now, Belgium could remain below 650 ICU beds
    If the rise in the infection figures can be slowed down with the right measures today, the peak of the number of occupied beds in hospitals' ...
    Nike claims to recycle shoes at Belgium factory, investigation reveals they are destroyed
    Almost 15 years ago, Nike's German division promised to collect worn shoes and recycle them in an Antwerp factory as part of an eco-friendly project. ...
    Belgium in Brief: Ignoring The GEMS?
    The time has come to ask ourselves what we know ahead of Belgium's Consultative Committee meeting. The answer? About as much as we usually do, so ...
    Flemish company forced to repay half a million euros for solar panel fraud
    A company from Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders has been ordered to repay more than half a million euros for fraud involving green energy certificates, ...
    Vaccine should be made mandatory ‘for everyone, or no one’ in Belgium
    Ahead of the Consultative Committee on Wednesday afternoon, the president of the Francophone socialist PS party Paul Magnette said that it should not ...
    Mandatory vaccination will be on the table today, says Di Rupo
    The issue of mandatory vaccination will be put on the table during today's Consultative Committee meeting, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo ...
    More than 550 Covid-19 patients in intensive care
    The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care in Belgium is increasing after rising above the alert threshold of 500, while the ...
    Booster dose rollout slow in Belgium, Flanders lagging behind
    Overall, the rollout of booster doses of coronavirus vaccines in Belgium is slow, as the region that performed best during the first campaign is now ...
    Belgium has already spent €1 billion on Covid-19 tests
    Since the start of the health crisis, the federal government in Belgium has already spent almost €1 billion on coronavirus tests, according to ...
    Half of Europeans have reduced meat consumption
    Almost half of European consumers have reduced their meat consumption in the past year and just under 40 percent plan to consume less meat in the ...
    Army called in to support healthcare facilities
    The Belgian military is once again being called in to help out in various health care facilities, as coronavirus figures rise amid a fourth wave. ...