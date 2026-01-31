Police appeal after man, 50, shot dead on Brussels street

The incident took place in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, near Botanique metro station. Credit: Federal Police

Belgian federal police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode on Thursday evening.

The Brussels public prosecutor confirmed earlier on Friday that a judge had opened an investigation into the case, categorising it as an assassination.

The shooting took place on Thursday, 29 January at around 19:20, outside 47, Rue Gillon. Police stated that the victim died at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot towards Rue de la Limite. He is described as approximately 1.70 metres tall, wearing a light blue jacket, and with his face covered by a balaclava.

As part of the investigation, police are seeking surveillance footage from any sources, such as security cameras, dashcams, or video doorbells, that may have captured the suspect before, during, or after the incident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or the event itself to come forward, guaranteeing discretion in handling information.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact investigators via email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or by calling the free hotline at 0800 30 300.

