Bouchez aims to form a new Brussels Government 'within days'

MR President Georges-Louis Bouchez delivers a speech in La Louviere in January. Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga

The leader of the MR, Georges-Louis Bouchez, has invited six other parties to restart talks to form a new Brussels-Capital Region Government, more than 600 days after the last election.

The parties involved are MR, PS, Les Engages, Groen, Anders, Vooruit and CD&V. Together, they hold a majority in both the French-speaking and Dutch-speaking groups.

Writing on X on Sunday, Bouchez said that if the parties agree, they will meet in one place and stay there until a deal is reached. He believes a government could be formed within days.

Previous talks collapsed after former formateur Yvan Verougstraete of Les Engages failed to secure an agreement. Recent attempts to restart negotiations also made little progress, despite growing pressure from citizens and behind-the-scenes talks between MR and PS.

Bouchez now wants “serious and demanding” negotiations, based on earlier draft agreements. His priorities include balancing the budget by 2029, carrying out institutional reforms, and improving cleanliness and safety in Brussels.

He said MR, as the largest party, has taken responsibility by leading contacts and preparing the ground for talks.

Socialists respond

The Brussels branch of the Socialist Party (PS) said it had “taken note” of Bouchez’s invitation and will decide its position after an urgent meeting of its party leadership. It said it remains committed to helping form a majority able to tackle the region’s social, environmental and economic challenges.

Verougstraete welcomed the move. He called it “great news” and said a new political momentum is finally emerging. He confirmed that all parties are ready to resume negotiations based on previous work.

He stressed that Brussels can no longer afford political deadlock and urged leaders to turn dialogue into real decisions.

“Brussels faces urgent challenges,” he said. “It is time to break the blockages, accept compromises, and give the region a fully working government.”

