Brussels conclave begins tomorrow: Multi-day negotiation marathon expected

A conclave aimed at forming a Brussels Government will start on Tuesday morning at the University Foundation in the capital. The negotiators will not leave until an agreement has been reached.

Formator and leader of the French-speaking liberals MR, Georges-Louis Bouchez, is calling the seven parties who agreed to come to the table together at the University Foundation on Rue d'Egmont in Brussels at 10:30 on Tuesday.

"The work will focus on a budgetary framework aimed at returning to balance in 2029, as well as a general policy note leading to a future government agreement," the statement said. The party added that no further communication will be made at this stage.

Importantly, this means that symbolic white smoke from this conclave will not signify a new government for Brussels. Instead, it will mean that a working agreement has been found with all seven parties at the table, which will serve as the basis for a full coalition agreement in the (near) future.

The negotiators are not expected to leave the meeting place until an agreement has been reached. MR called on all negotiators to "exercise the utmost discretion," stating that this would be "key to success."

'Utmost discretion'

On VRT, the leader of the Flemish liberal Anders (formerly Open VLD), Frédéric De Gucht, confirmed on Monday evening that the conclave was happening. "We had to let them know how many people are coming and how many hotel rooms need to be reserved."

Earlier in the day, it became clear that PS (socialists) and Les Engagés (centrists) on the French-speaking side, and Groen (greens), Vooruit (socialists), CD&V (Christian Democrats) and Anders (liberals) on the Dutch-speaking side had all responded to Bouchez's call to sit down together.

This gives Brussels the prospect of a fully-fledged government more than 600 days after the elections – featuring the same parties that were at the table at the very start of the negotiations after the June 2024 elections.

"It is more essential than ever to unite our efforts and act with determination to provide Brussels with solid, ambitious and effective governance," MR added. "In the end, Brussels alone must emerge as the winner."

The talks will reportedly be led by Bouchez, and Uccle's first city councillor, Valentine Delwart, will be the negotiator for the MR party, she confirmed to Bruzz. As the leader of the largest party in the Brussels Parliament, that puts her in the best position to become Brussels Minister-President once a government is formed.

