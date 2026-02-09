Two shootings in the space of an hour in Anderlecht

Illustrative image of a police operation in the Peterbos neighbourhood in Anderlecht. Credit: Arthur Gekiere/Belga

Two separate gunfire incidents happened on Sunday evening in Anderlecht, less than an hour apart, according to Brussels-Midi police.

The first incident happened earlier in the evening near Westland Shopping Centre. A group of young people was threatened by another young individual carrying a weapon. A single gunshot was fired, but no one was hurt, police confirmed.

Less than an hour later, around 20:30, another incident took place in the Peterbos neighbourhood. This was a violent robbery during which one of the perpetrators fired three shots into the air. Again, no injuries were reported, according to the police spokesperson.

At this stage, authorities say there is no evidence linking the two incidents.

Related News