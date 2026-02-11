Affordable rental properties 'disappearing rapidly' in Brussels

Credit: Belga

The rental market shrank in 2025, with thousands of new rental properties disappearing despite growing demand, according to a report released Wednesday by Federia, the Federation of French-speaking Real Estate Agents in Belgium.

Federia called for a rethink of housing policies in light of the current challenges facing the sector.

The federation highlighted that 76% of landlords in Belgium are small investors, typically individuals owning one to four rental properties. Recent measures, Federia said, have discouraged small investors and deepened the housing crisis.

In Brussels, rent levels stabilised to an average increase of 3.7% in 2025, following sharp rises in 2023 and 2024, according to the report. However, the supply of rental properties continued to decline, exacerbating structural pressures on the market. Average rents in the capital now exceed €1,300 for apartments and €900 for studios.

Affordable rental properties in the capital are disappearing rapidly, leading to a 4.2% increase in the median rent, which outpaced the growth of average rents.

Wallonia saw the sharpest rise in rental prices among Belgium’s three regions in 2025. The average rent in Wallonia increased by 5.4% to €888, reflecting a continued catch-up effect compared to Flanders (4.5%) and Brussels (3.7%). All provinces now report average rents above €800.

The sector has warned once again about the impact of political measures, which it says are discouraging real estate investment and, in turn, limiting access to housing.

