Brussels has collected less than 20% of fines from airlines which exceed noise limits in the capital

A plane taking off at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

The Brussels Region has collected just €6 million out of €32 million in fines issued since 2000 for aircraft exceeding noise limits.

To mitigate the noise disturbances caused by planes flying over Brussels from Zaventem Airport, regional authorities have imposed fines on airlines that breach sound limits set in May 1999.

Over the past 25 years, 1,580 “alternative administrative fines” have been issued, amounting to a theoretical total of €32 million. However, only €6 million has been recovered, and legal fees must still be deducted from this amount.

Of the €32 million in fines, €10.8 million is definitively unpaid, as authorities have abandoned collection efforts. A further €6.3 million is currently deemed “unrecoverable,” meaning amicable collection attempts have failed but the fines remain callable for up to 10 years. Another €8 million is unpaid but under appeal procedures.

In total, 54% of the fines are considered irretrievable, and only 25% could still be partially recovered.

Despite this, noise violations have been decreasing over time due to the deployment of more modern, quieter aircraft.

