Legendary Brussels restaurant back in business after head chef steps in to save it

Aux Armes de Bruxelles is located in Ilot Sacré. Credit: Luc Viatour/Aux Armes de Bruxelles

Aux Armes de Bruxelles, one of the city's most beloved restaurants, has been saved from closure after a takeover bid was approved.

The restaurant, which is located on Rue des Bouchers in the historic Îlot Sacré area, has long been a symbol of traditional Belgian gastronomy. With its period-costumed staff and polished service, it is popular with tourists and locals alike, serving time-tested dishes such as carbonnade, vol-au-vent and magret de canard.

However, the business has been grappling with debt and a sharp decline in revenue for some time. In October, it was reported that it was on the verge of closure amid mounting debt problems.

Now, things are looking up. In a ruling on Wednesday, a takeover bid led by Cédric Callenaere, the current head chef, in partnership with the company Horeca Logistic Services (HLS) was approved by the Brussels commercial court.

The decision means 29 jobs will be saved, with employees earning the same salaries and retaining the same levels of seniority.

“I am pleased that my project was approved by the court, as it also allows for the involvement of many current employees, who are an integral part of the restaurant’s identity,” Callenaere told Belga News Agency.

Having worked at the establishment for several years, Callenaere intends to keep things as they are. “This restaurant is part of the capital’s culinary heritage. As a Brussels native, my project aims to preserve this authentic place where families love to gather in a friendly atmosphere,” he explained.

“Our main challenge is to remain a trusted choice in the neighbourhood for Brussels families. Their continued patronage will help preserve the restaurant’s authenticity.”

