Welfare centre staff in Brussels violently attacked and abused at work

The entrance of the local OCMW/CPAS Public Centre for Social Welfare in Brussels, pictured on 9 January 2026. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

The Public Social Welfare Centre (CPAS) of the City of Brussels recorded 26 incidents involving its staff last year, including ten instances of verbal aggression, ten physical assaults, and six cases of inappropriate behaviour, according to its president, David Weytsman (MR).

Mr Weytsman emphasised that the CPAS, "a place of solidarity", must never become a space for violence or exclusion, either towards its social workers or other beneficiaries.

To address these challenges, the CPAS has hired 40 additional social workers to reduce pressure on the teams and improve support services. Efforts are also underway to strengthen reception teams to prevent violence, assist beneficiaries more effectively, and defuse tensions.

Every reported incident leads to a formal complaint, Weytsman stated, adding that there is no negotiation or leniency regarding violence against social workers. Such acts are considered an offence against public authority and the functioning of solidarity. Each case is forwarded to judicial authorities and followed up administratively.

In serious cases involving violence against social workers, the individuals responsible are immediately suspended from the social support centre. Further intervention is handled by the prevention and mediation unit, where meetings are conducted in a secure environment with guidance provided to set boundaries, restore order, and rebuild professional respect if possible.

Mr Weytsman highlighted that solidarity also involves responsibilities; recipients of social integration income must adhere to behaviour that respects institutions and staff.

The CPAS has not imposed financial penalties on social integration income for such incidents so far. However, new regulations have sparked discussions about introducing stricter sanctions for violence against social workers.

The president indicated he has requested a study on the possibility of applying such sanctions, including partial withdrawal of social integration income in severe cases, as permitted by legal frameworks.

Related News