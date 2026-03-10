Travel habits in Brussels differ greatly between men and women

Illustration picture shows Metro station Rogier, in the city center of Brussels, Friday 14 January 2022. Around 19h45 this Friday evening, an unidentified young man pushed a woman on the tracks in front of an arriving metro train at the Rogier metro station. The driver performed an emergency break and was able to stop the train before hitting the victim. No other information is available on this incident at the moment. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Travel habits in Brussels differ significantly between women and men, according to a gender inequality report published on Monday by the city’s urban planning agency.perspective.brussels.

Women generally travel shorter distances, rely more on public transport and walking, and are less likely to use cars than men, data from the Brussels Mobility Observatory shows.

"This diagnosis helps us understand how certain inequalities are reflected in the city," said Antoine de Borman, director-general of perspective.brussels. "It provides an essential foundation for evolving our practices and ensuring these issues are addressed in spatial planning policies."

Women's journeys tend to be more fragmented, often involving multiple trips linked to daily activities, such as taking children to school, shopping, or other caregiving responsibilities.

Gender mainstreaming public spaces

These differences are partly attributed to the unequal distribution of family and domestic responsibilities, the report notes. Concerns about safety in public spaces or on transport may also influence women's travel choices.

The study highlights that these patterns are often overlooked in urban planning. Transport policies have traditionally been designed around linear commute routes, whereas trips linked to daily activities tend to be more varied and complex.

To address these disparities, the report advises incorporating gender-specific data into mobility analyses and adapting the location of services and amenities to better meet daily needs.

The study marks the first step in a "gender mainstreaming" initiative, aimed at integrating gender considerations into the design, implementation, and evaluation of public policies to reduce inequalities between women and men.

