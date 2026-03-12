Second date now confirmed for Brussels underground tunnel rave

Credit: Hangar / Listen Festival

Organisers of Brussels’ unique underground tunnel rave, Listen Festival and Hangar, have confirmed a second date on Sunday 5 April, after the previous day’s tickets sold out in minutes.

The tunnel underneath the iconic Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels will be the scene of a huge underground electronic music party next month.

For this edition of The Tunnels party, Brussels's iconic tunnel complex running through Cinquanternaire Park will be closed off for a 9-hour rave with two stages.

A first date was announced on Saturday, 4 April, with Dutch DJ headliner KI/KI. Now, organisers have confirmed the party will start again on Sunday.

"We’ve been working extremely hard the past two days, and we’re happy to announce that: Day two of The Tunnels is now 100% confirmed on Sunday 05.04 (Monday is a bank holiday) with a new and exciting line-up," organisers said.

The line-up will be announced on Monday at 16:00. Pre-registration for Sunday is open now.

