Hard Rock Café in central Brussels closes its doors for good

The Hard Rock Cafe in Brussels. Credit: Nicolas Lambert/Belga

The Hard Rock Café in central Brussels closed its doors for good on Friday after operating for 14 years in the Grand Place.

The international restaurant chain, known for its rock music-themed décor and music industry memorabilia, has been struggling in recent years. The Hard Rock Café in Antwerp closed in 2023 and branches in Paris, Dublin and Budapest have also been shuttered.

According to VRT, a new tenant has already been secured for the newly-vacant building in the Grand Place, with a new restaurant set to open there in the summer.

A Hard Rock Café staff member told VRT that high rents were a factor in the branch’s closure. “The rent at this location is very high,” they said. “At weekends and on special days, such as the Flower Carpet event, it was still very busy here. But on weekdays, it’s been quieter in recent years. People are staying at home more often or having food delivered.”

A statement from the chain said: “Since opening Hard Rock Cafe Brussels in 2012, Hard Rock has cherished the opportunity to serve the Brussels community in the heart of this special city and playing a role in its legendary hospitality culture.

“We remain committed to our other locations in the EU and UK and are actively providing outplacement support for Brussels team members. We welcome them to apply to any of our 20 new locations opening in 2026 or join us anywhere else in the nearly 80 countries where we operate."

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