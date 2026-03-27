LEZ in Brussels: Drivers will be fined from 1 April – but no agreement reached on details

The Brussels Low Emission Zone (LEZ). Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

As of 1 April, drivers of certain polluting vehicles will be fined when entering the Brussels Low Emission Zone (LEZ ), but the Brussels Regional Government is still struggling to reach an agreement on new rules set to take effect from Wednesday.

Since the beginning of this year, Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol vehicles have no longer been allowed to drive in the Brussels LEZ after the Constitutional Court annulled the postponement of the tightening of the legislation.

Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, State Secretary for Climate, Ans Persoons (Vooruit), told BX1 that the government had not yet reached an agreement regarding the modalities for Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol vehicles from 1 April, but they did agree on the principle.

Due to a government decision, owners received only a warning for the first three months, but as of April 1, they risk a fine of €350. However, according to La Dernière Heure, this fine will subsequently be converted into an annual pass (also costing €350) in accordance with the Brussels Regional Government agreement.

The Dilliès government stated in its coalition agreement that the fine system would be reformed based on the model of the LEZ zones in Antwerp and Ghent. The agreement also stated that there will be some form of annual pass for owners of Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol vehicles who are unable to purchase a new car.

Persoons confirmed on Thursday evening that there is an agreement in principle within the Brussels government to reform the fine system as foreseen in the coalition agreement.

However, there is still no agreement on the transition period from 1 April to the end of the year, according to various cabinet members.

The fact that the Council of Ministers had to be held online because Minister-President Boris Dilliès was participating in the state visit to Norway did not immediately facilitate an agreement. Moreover, the arrangement worked out must have a solid legal basis, according to a cabinet source.

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