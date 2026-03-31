The Brussels commune with a ‘cleanliness plan’ to sort out its dirty streets

Market in Jette. Credit: Visit Brussels

A “cleanliness plan” has been unveiled in Jette to address the commune’s insalubrity problems.

La Dernière Heure reports that the plan involves increasing fines, boosting the number of rubbish bins in public places and installing CCTV cameras to deter bad behaviour and help authorities identify offenders.

Stakeouts are already being organised with police, with the mechanism “expected to be replicated elsewhere in the northwestern Brussels region”.

There is also a public information aspect to the plan. Communication campaigns will target new residents and be produced in several languages to reach as many people as possible.

Jette’s municipal council recently gave its approval to a text championed by Councillor Anna Hovsepyan (MR).

Hovsepyan told La Dernière Heure: "I want to make Jette even cleaner. This includes increasing fines. We're raising them to €500, in addition to the removal costs.

“We're proposing that people pay the fine directly or perform a community service, working with our sanitation department."

The council is also exploring options for the installation of underground waste containers.

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