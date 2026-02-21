Brussels government to pay off EPC renovation grants, but ultimately plans to end them

Renovation and insulation works under a roof. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

The Brussels government has decided to pay hundreds of renovation grants that are still pending, announced Secretary of State for Environment, Climate, and Urban Renovation, Ans Persoons, in a statement on Saturday.

Households that applied for these grants will be contacted in the coming weeks. The region’s renovation grant system, managed by Urban.Brussels and Brussels Environment, is being discontinued.

Instead, the government will support energy-efficient renovations through zero-interest loans in the future, according to Ms Persoons.

The cabinet of Brussels Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt informed VRT that payments will be made this year for 2,692 pending applications. A budget of €56 million has been allocated for this purpose.

