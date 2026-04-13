Hundreds turn out for silent march for woman, 24, killed in her own home in Brussels

Photo of the silent march in memory of Gloria on 11 April 2026. Credit: Max Lohest/Belga

Around 200 people participated in a silent march in Schaerbeek on Saturday afternoon in memory of Gloria Odia, a 24-year-old care worker who was killed in her home in early March.

Gloria's ex-partner, with whom she reportedly had an abusive relationship, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. While the details of Gloria's death are yet to be confirmed, according to Sudinfo, the 24-year-old was shot in the head while she was asleep.

Before her death, she is said to have filed several complaints with the police against her ex-partner.

Her murder has been called a femicide by members of her family, social media users and some social safety groups and non-profits in Belgium, including aFreeKam and S.A.F.E.

The participants of Saturday's march gathered in front of Gloria's apartment, where her father, Pascal, spoke to thank those present.

He reminded everyone that the march was organised not only for his daughter, but also for all other victims of domestic violence. “We want this not to happen again,” he said. “That is what this march is for, to wake up the politicians.”

Several political figures from Schaerbeek, including Bernard Clerfayt (DéFI) and Isabelle Durant (Ecolo), took part in the march.

Starting at 15:00, the participants marched through the surrounding streets carrying white roses. They carried banners with the messages “Justice for Gloria”, “Rest in peace Gloria”, “United against femicide”, “Today Gloria, who tomorrow?” and “Femicide = national emergency.”

Close family members and activists spoke during the closing speeches.

"Gloria had warned the police several times,” said Maïté Meeus, a feminist from the ‘Balance ton bar’ movement. “The threat was known. Yet no effective protection was arranged.”

Activists claim the authorities do not pay enough attention to femicides. “We have been asking for eight years for the state to address the statistics [of femicide],” said Malika Roelants of the 8 March collective. “The government allocates no budget whatsoever to reducing femicide,” she said.

“The authorities must take matters into their own hands,” said Gloria's father. “Measures are needed. That is what will change the situation.”

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