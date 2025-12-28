Partner of Belgian woman who died in Lille suspected of manslaughter

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The partner of a 34-year-old Belgian woman found dead on Christmas Day in Lille, northern France, has been charged with manslaughter.

The 36-year-old Algerian man remains in custody but has not confessed to the crime. The victim was discovered in the man’s apartment in a working-class neighbourhood, with signs of violence, including bruises and broken teeth, found on her body.

The suspect, who legally resides in France, called emergency services himself and claimed the situation had escalated following an evening of drinking. He told authorities he found his partner dead when he woke up.

A second man, aged 47, was also charged on Saturday evening for failing to assist a person in danger. According to the prosecutor, this man was a friend of the suspect and had been living in the shared apartment for several weeks.

Official statistics indicate that more than three women in France are victims of femicide or attempted femicide by their partner every day.

