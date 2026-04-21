Two robots used for breast surgery operation at Brussels hospital

Medical professionals involved in the UZ Brussel's innovative robot-assisted breast reconstruction surgery. Credit: UZ Brussel

The hospital UZ Brussel reached a new milestone in the field of reconstructive breast surgery with the use of robots, the hospital reported last week.

In early February, a UZ Brussel team used two surgical robots and a patient's own abdominal tissue to perform a bilateral breast reconstruction, a surgery whereby two breasts are "rebuilt” at the same time.

The surgery was performed on a patient who had a double mastectomy due to breast cancer.

According to the hospital, this is the first time in the world that these medical techniques have been combined in this type of procedure, also known as a DIEP flap reconstruction.

Faster recovery, fewer complications

The innovative method could lead to a faster and less painful recovery for patients, according to Dr Moustapha Hamdi, Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at UZ Brussel.

In conventional DIEP flap reconstructions, the abdominal wall must be opened over a relatively large section of abdominal tissue. This can cause more post-operative pain, longer recovery periods, and weakness in the abdominal wall.

UZ Brussel's new method is considered less invasive as it involves a smaller incision and the use of a highly precise microsurgical robot to complete the reconstruction.

“This is particularly relevant in bilateral breast reconstructions, where conventional surgery requires more extensive procedures on both sides of the abdomen,” said Dr Hamdi, adding that the recently operated patient was able to leave the hospital earlier than usual.

Developing robot-assisted surgeries

The innovative procedure will form the basis of a developing structured clinical programme at UZ Brussel.

The new technique is aimed at helping patients who are eligible for breast reconstruction using their own tissue. This will be determined in advance using preoperative imaging.

A study is currently being prepared to evaluate the outcomes of the procedure.

“After more than 2,000 DIEP flap reconstructions using the conventional technique, we know this method is reliable,” said Dr Hamdi. “However, we must continue to innovate. The introduction of robotic surgery allows us to push the boundaries and further reduce the impact of surgery on the patient, without compromising on quality.”

The robot-assisted DIEP flap procedure is the latest result of an ongoing effort to innovate robot-assisted procedures at UZ Brussel.

The UZ Brussel's innovative breast reconstruction procedure was performed by a team involving Dr Moustapha Hamdi, Alexandru Nistor, Ayush Kapila, Ellen Van Eetvelde, and Marian Vanhoeij.

The surgery was prepared in collaboration with Professor Jesse Selber from the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

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