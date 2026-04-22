Dilliès wants more money to boost security in Brussels - with an important caveat

Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies pictured during a visit to Brussels-Midi in February 2026. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

The Brussels-Capital Region's Minister-President Boris Dilliès has reiterated calls for increased resources to bolster security in the capital, while pledging to fully lead the coordination of the region’s security policy.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday about risk analysis conducted by safe.brussels, Dilliès responded to questions regarding recent demands from Saint-Gilles Mayor Jean Spinette who called for additional federal funding following several explosions in his municipality.

While acknowledging Spinette’s concerns, Dilliès ruled out transferring sole responsibility to the federal level, stating he would not “pass the buck on this issue”.

Instead, he renewed the request made by Brussels Chief Prosecutor Julien Moinil, who, upon taking office, sought €10 million to make Brussels “the safest city in Europe”.

“The security landscape in Brussels is closely tied to the prosecutor’s efforts,” Dilliès remarked. “Since Moinil’s appointment, we’ve been taking concrete steps, and today I want to highlight his call once more.”

Military deployment

Questions also arose about the deployment of military personnel in Brussels’ streets, including in the troubled Cureghem neighbourhood, where residents have complained about dire living conditions.

Dilliès expressed opposition to this move, emphasising that while military involvement may not be entirely off the table, priority should be given to boosting judicial police resources, enhancing community-based work, and focusing on preventative measures alongside enforcement.

“Security cannot rely solely on repression,” he said. “We need a balanced approach that values social engagement and preventative solutions.”

Lastly, Dilliès vowed support for Cureghem residents, reassuring them of his commitment to addressing their concerns. “I won’t claim to solve every problem,” he concluded, “but I fully embrace the coordination and responsibility required to ensure safety in the region.”

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