Construction starts on direct tram connection to Brussels Airport

BESIX starts work on the Airport Tram in Brussels. Credit: Belga / BESIX

De Werkvennootschap (DWV), Flemish Mobility and Public Works minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA) and Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist officially launched construction of the Airport Tramon on Monday.

The project is intended to provide a direct connection between Brussels North and the airport, with a journey time of around 30 minutes.

Construction will be carried out in phases and coordinated with other major infrastructure works in the area, including the redevelopment of the Ring Road and the airport interchange.

The initial phase will focus on works along Da Vincilaan in Zaventem, among other locations, and will mainly involve utility upgrades and adjustments to existing infrastructure. These interventions are required before tram tracks and stops can be installed at a later stage.

The tram line is expected to become operational by 2031 or 2032 and is set to improve access to the airport and nearby business parks.

"Brussels Airport is an international gateway to Flanders and a key driver of our economy," De Ridder said on Monday.

"With the airport tram, we are investing in a strong link between the airport, the region’s business parks and the capital. This will enable employees, commuters and residents to get around easily," she said.

The project forms part of a broader construction programme, through which the Flemish Government is investing in alternatives to car use, including public transport and cycling infrastructure. The aim is to ease pressure on the Brussels Ring Road and encourage a shift towards more sustainable modes of transport.

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