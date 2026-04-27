Nearly 8000 visitors attend Brussels Museums Nocturnes

The restored office of Edmond van Eetvelde at the Hotel Van Eetvelde, Monday, 7 July 2025, in Brussels. A Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer

Over 8,000 visitors attended the Brussels Museums Nocturnes held every Thursday evening from 12 March to 23 April, according to a statement from Brussels Museums.

The event featured 44 participating museums and recorded 1,000 more visitors compared to 2025. Locals made up 77% of attendees.

The Planetarium attracted the highest number of visitors, with 500 entries, followed by the Museum of Natural Sciences and LAB·AN – Hôtel van Eetvelde.

Smaller museums with limited capacity also reported successful results, with several activities fully booked. Highlights included events at Maison Cauchie, the Clockarium, the Army Museum, the Planetarium, and the Museum of Eroticism and Mythology.

Interactive experiences such as the medicinal plant garden tour, visits to MigratieMuseumMigration, and sign language-guided tours drew significant interest from the public.

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