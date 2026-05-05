Offices towering over Brussels-North station? Public consultation on new 'Nor project' starts

Illustration of the Nor.Bruxsels project. Credit: Architecten Assoc+

Four new towers might soon be looming over Brussels North Station, as the public consultation for the new version of the 'Nor project' for more residential units, offices and shops on the former North Communication Centre (CCN) site opposite the station has started.

The North District in the capital is set for a complete transformation as part of the Nor.Bruxsels project – aiming to make the district much more attractive after office hours and as a place to live.

"Located in the heart of a neighbourhood undergoing major changes, this project must be a perfect reflection of the city of tomorrow, combining density, maximum functional diversity and high-quality public spaces," said AG Real Estate, which is responsible for the project together with Atenor, on its website.

The future project on the site of the former CCN building at Brussels North Station (which has since been largely demolished) comprises four new towers between 50 metres and 105 metres high.

What is NOR.Bruxsels?

Two towers will house apartments, while the other two will contain office space or other functions. In total, 518 homes are planned, along with over 80,000 m² of new office and commercial space, 6,487 m² of shops and retail outlets, and 751 parking spaces.

The aim is to revitalise the North District and transform it into what should once again become a vibrant, lively urban neighbourhood.

The project has been named 'NOR.Bruxsels', an abbreviation of 'Networked Offices and Residential'.

Atenor and AG Real Estate had to amend an earlier version of the planning application after various urban movements had lodged objections to the previous version. The planning application can be viewed via openpermits.brussels.

Now, the current public consultation runs until 2 June. Afterwards, the consultation committee, made up of representatives from the municipality and the Brussels-Capital Region, will meet on 15 June.

According to Brussels’ Chief Architect Lisa De Visscher, this is good news, which means the project is actually being organised.

"The project got off to a false start due to the sale of a regional public site to the private sector without conditions, and the complete demolition of the CCN building," De Visscher told Bruzz.

On the other hand, she said, the new project rectifies a number of past mistakes. "It is making the original façade of the North Station visible and accessible again, creating a functional transport hub with high-quality public space and shops, and incorporating public facilities within the plinth that will breathe new life into the neighbourhood."

De Visscher does, however, advocate for the creation of social housing within part of the residential towers.

Brussels State Secretary for Regional Planning, Urban Development, Public Cleanliness and Energy, Audrey Henry (MR), is also satisfied, stressing that this will "open up" the neighbourhood, which used to be enclosed by major thoroughfares and closed façades.

"The new projects aim to redraw the Brussels skyline and create new perspectives, particularly between Tour & Taxis and Schaerbeek," she told Belga News Agency. "It is not just a view or a street that is changing, but an entire neighbourhood. Alongside the construction of new towers, a genuine project of urban diversity is taking shape."

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