Good morning, Sweden? European Sleeper sets sights on Stockholm

European Sleeper night train. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

The Dutch-Belgian railway company European Sleeper plans to operate night trains to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in the future, it announced in a newsletter on Tuesday.

While the Spanish city of Barcelona has long been on European Sleeper’s radar, the route could not yet be finalised and in December, it was reported that the plans had once again been postponed. However, the company continues to work on the route.

What's new, however, is a potential stop in Stockholm – which is now being put forward as a concrete possibility for the first time. Importantly, it is not certain whether this connection will actually go ahead or what the timing will be.

"We are preparing new connections. Milan from 9 September 2026, for which ticket sales are already exceeding expectations. Followed by Barcelona and probably Stockholm," the company said.

The night train service to Milan will depart from Brussels and travel via Switzerland to Italy.

In March, European Sleeper had already launched the Paris-Berlin route, via Mons, Brussels and Liège. From mid-July, this service will also stop in the German city of Hamburg.

European Sleeper also operates a service between Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dresden and Prague.

The Austrian railway company ÖBB also operates night trains between Brussels and the Austrian capital, Vienna.

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