New Paris-Berlin night train departs today, stopping in three Belgian cities

A European Sleeper night train will connect Paris and Berlin. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

The first train from the Belgo-Dutch railway company European Sleeper connecting Paris to Berlin departs today, with stops in Mons, Liège, and Brussels.

This marks the first ever direct night train to Berlin passing through the two Walloon cities. The service will operate three times a week in each direction, departing from Paris on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings, and from Berlin on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings.

European Sleeper already operates night trains between Brussels and Berlin, running through Antwerp and the Netherlands. These services also operate three times per week. With the new route added, night trains will now link the Belgian and German capitals six days a week.

Starting from 13 July, the Paris-Berlin trains will also make a stop in Hamburg in northern Germany.

Related News