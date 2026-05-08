Brussels celebrates Iris Day: What is happening this weekend?

Iris festival, one of many major events organised each year by visit.brussels. Credit: visit.brussels

This weekend, the Brussels-Capital Region is celebrating the anniversary of its creation on Saturday 9 May, to mark Iris Day. Unlike previous years, however, the festival will last just one day, due to budget cuts by the Region.

Officially established in 1989, the Brussels-Capital Region is celebrating its 37th birthday with free activities for young and old: a huge open-air evening event on Place des Palais and Europe Day. The Iris refers to the flower pictured on the Brussels flag.

Additionally, some of the Capital Region's municipalities will be taking centre stage at the Iris Festival. This year, Uccle, Etterbeek, Ixelles and Watermael-Boitsfort are in the spotlight – highlighting the richness of their architectural heritage, with visitors able to explore their museums and enjoy unique experiences.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to discover these little-known places and their fascinating history," said visit.brussels, which organises the events.

One-day celebrations

In the evening, the Iris Tipik Electro Night will have Place des Palais buzzing with its impressive line-up for dancefloor enthusiasts: Thomas Hamilton (at 18:30), Lauravioli (19:15), Philou (20:30), Henri PFR (21:30) and Meduza (23:00) will take turns behind the decks until 00:30.

However, the festival will be less exuberant than in previous years. The cost-cutting measures at the Brussels Government agency visit.brussels means that the celebrations are being reduced to a single day.

However, Brussels' Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) is still urging the people of the capital to continue the celebrations on Sunday as well.

"Let’s party all weekend," he said in a press release. "Discover the convivial atmosphere, heritage, institutions, cultural life and, of course, the people who live and work in this city. We can be proud of our place at the heart of Europe."

The celebrations will continue the following day with a wide range of original activities for all, including the Brussels Parliament's open day, the Flora Open and the Kidical Mass.

Therefore, visit.brussels is also highlighting a host of activities taking place on Sunday. From 13:00 to 19:00, the Brussels Parliament will open its doors to the public.

Activities are planned throughout the afternoon, including music, mime, a community mural, quizzes and activities for children – making it a great way to learn more about the role and workings of this institution.

From 14:00 to 22:00, the Flora Open Air will invite the public to an open-air festival in the leafy surroundings of the Vaux-Hall in Brussels Park.

At 15:00, Brussels' Kidical Mass will set off from Place du Trône. This family bike parade encourages children (and their parents) to cycle more. It will finish at Brussels Park.

Europe Day

As Iris Day coincides with Europe Day on Saturday, visitors will also get the chance to discover the "spirit of Europe in the heart of the capital".

To mark the anniversary of the signing of the Schuman Declaration – the founding document of the European Union – visitors will be able to explore the interiors of the EU’s iconic buildings free of charge on Saturday 9 May from 10:00 to 18:00.

They will have the opportunity to meet the teams working there and take part in activities that demonstrate the role of the European Union.

More information at www.irisfestival.brussels

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