What to do in Brussels this weekend: 15 - 17 May

Credit: The Brussels Times

While it seems unlikely that Brussels will be spared from more rain and grey clouds this long weekend, they should not be able to put a damper on all the activities taking place in the capital over the next few days.

From Holy Emperor Charles V to the start of this summer's festival season, food from across the world and the Master of Suspense – there's plenty going on in Brussels this weekend.

Art, music and culture

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège, Bozar, Friday 15 May

A shadow behind a shower curtain, a raised hand, an innocent victim... and above all the screeching strings of a large orchestra that make your hair stand on end... What would this monumental film by Alfred Hitchcock be without Bernard Herrmann’s music?

The Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège invites the audience to revel in the goosebumps with Psycho, one of the most breathtaking films by the Master of Suspense – a source of inspiration that is still alive and kicking today.

Find more information here.

Brussels Renaissance Festival, various locations in Brussels, from Sunday 17 May

For seven weeks, Brussels will celebrate European heritage and the city's Renaissance history with a whole host of events and activities. As is customary, the Coudenberg Family Day kicks off the festival.

Countless visitors will be transported back to the era when Holy Roman Emperor Charles V ruled over much of Europe and chose Brussels as his principal residence. Highlights include the activities at the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula, the ‘Stoute Schoenen’ podwalk and the guided tours of Brussels Town Hall.

Find more information here.

Jam'in Jette, Parc de la Jeunesse, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 May

This is the 14th time that Jam'in Jette will make Brussels vibrate to the melodies of emerging and world music. Free and open to everyone, the festival invites people to a unique musical experience and promises an eclectic and inclusive atmosphere.

With two stages, 15 concerts, numerous showcases and DJs, but also circus performances, street art, a kids' zone, artisanal and solidarity villages, and many other activities planned – there is something for everyone.

Find more information here.

Nightlife and after-dark culture

Les Nuits, Botanique, from Thursday 14 May

Following the major overhaul in 2025, when Les Nuits Botanique became a festival with three stages and a single ticket, the event returns in the same format, with a few new elements to add even more excitement.

Every day and every evening have their own artistic theme: hip-hop, French pop, indie, electro… Each line-up is a festival within a festival. On stage, it’s all about discovery, new talent and modernity. Les Nuits Botanique has firmly established itself as the festival season opener.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Brussels Food Festival, Auderghem, Friday 15 to Sunday 17 May

This vibrant open-air street food festival brings together international cuisines, local food artisans, live music, bars, and family-friendly entertainment. Over three days, more than 35 food stands, artisans, bars, and culinary creators offer specialities from around the world.

Designed as a true gathering place for food lovers, families, and friends, the festival combines gastronomy, culture, and entertainment in the heart of Brussels. Since its creation in 2015, the event has become a must-attend food event in the city.

Find more information here.

Brussels Pride, various locations in Brussels, Saturday 16 May

Pride is a major event celebrating diversity, inclusion and LGBTQ+ rights, bringing together over 200,000 participants in the heart of Brussels each year.

The event features several highlights, including the Pride March and the Pride Village, as well as artistic and cultural stages across the city. Beyond its festive dimension, the event is a key moment of gathering, advocacy and celebration for both local and international audiences.

Find more information here.

Further afield

Horst Arts & Music Festival, Asiat Park in Vilvoorde, Thursday 14 to Saturday 16 May

One of the most hyped festivals in Europe's underground electronic music scene, Horst Arts & Music festival is returning to its usual spot in the Asiat Park in Vilvoorde, just outside of Brussels.

This year, Horst is giving a leading role to the Belgian scene with its "Come hear what's here" campaign. Nearly half of the artists on the line-up come from Belgium – not as a secondary component, but as the "beating heart" of the festival.

Find more information here.

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