Ommegang, crossbows and Charles V: Brussels Renaissance Festival is back

Credit: Ommegang / Ville de Bruxelles

For seven weeks, Brussels will celebrate European heritage and Brussels' Renaissance history with a host of events and activities.

The annual Brussels Renaissance Festival (BRF) is back in the Belgian capital and kicks off on Sunday, 17 May.

Lasting until Saturday, 4 July, countless visitors will be transported back to the era when Holy Roman Emperor Charles V ruled over much of Europe and chose Brussels as his principal residence.

As is customary, the festival kicks off with the Coudenberg Family Day. Visitors of all ages can fully immerse themselves in Brussels’ prestigious Renaissance past amidst the ruins of Charles V's palace – under the Mont des Arts.

Additionally, a brass band procession will make its way to Manneken-Pis, who will be dressed as Charles V and will be wearing his 1160th costume for the BRF.

The programme features an immersive journey back in time with costume parties, crossbow shooting, Spanish fencing, crafts, Breughel-themed games and more.

800th anniversary

Slightly further along in Brussels, the magnificent Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula is celebrating its 800th anniversary this year. The celebrations are being held under the banner of Gudula26.

During the day, there will be guided tours that focus on the cathedral's stunning stained-glass windows and interior. During the Renaissance Festival, visitors can also join special evening tours, which take them up into the cathedral's towers.

Meanwhile, those interested in architecture can enjoy a 23-step interactive video guide tour of the City of Brussels Town Hall – a Gothic jewel – on what many of the city's residents consider the most beautiful square in the world. At weekends, guides take visitors up to the impressive tower.

Those who would rather keep their feet on solid ground can join the 'Stoute Schoenen – In the footsteps of the Burgundians' audio tour, where master storyteller Bart Van Loo takes those interested on a historical journey through iconic landmarks.

The tour concludes at the Royal Library of Belgium (KBR) Museum, where Van Loo has selected the most evocative manuscripts from the Dukes of Burgundy's collection. People can also follow Van Loo's entire museum tour, for which he has written texts to accompany unique items from the KBR collections.

On Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 July, the traditional Ommegang takes place this year. A visit to the Renaissance Market on the Sablon is definitely worth it on those days, as the Crossbow Shooters’ Competition will be held there on Wednesday and Friday at 19:30.

Just over an hour later, the Historical Procession – comprising some 1,400 costumed participants – will make its way from Brussels Park to the Sablon.

The event takes visitors back to 1549, the day Holy Roman Emperor Charles V and his son, the young Philip, made their Joyous Entry into the city.

At 21:00, the impressive Ommegang – which is on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list – begins with the spectacular flag-wavers on the Grand Place. Two hours before the start of the pageant, spectators can witness the final preparations with a guide.

On those days, the Coudenberg Palace also hosts an exhibition featuring a contemporary artistic reinterpretation of the Ommegang, with work by Phil Van Duynen.

During the festival, the Porte de Hal is also opening its doors to the public, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in a medieval atmosphere with numerous exhibits relating to Charles V and the Archdukes Albert and Isabella.

There are also lectures (including at Autrique House) and concerts (including in Schaerbeek Town Hall).

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