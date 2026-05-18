Brussels hospital joins new evacuation plan for war or natural disasters

Cars are stuck in water on the parking of the Woluwe Shopping Center after heavy rain falls caused floods in Brussels, Friday 28 July 2006. Credit: Belga /. Jacques Collet

The UZ Brussel hospital has joined an initiative to improve the plans to evacuate patients during large-scale crises, a spokesperson for the hospital announced last week.

The research project, B-STORM, aims to support emergency services by using medical and logistical data to optimise evacuation plans for major events such as natural disasters or military operations.

While plans for such medical evacuations already exist, these tend to be developed using fragmented tools and more manual processes, which limit their speed and efficiency, according to Dr Ives Hubloue, the Head of the Emergency department at UZ Brussel.

Instead, under B-STORM, a single data-driven platform would be developed to simulate plans and optimise them for different scenarios, increasing the chances of survival of patients.

The platform would take into account the medical condition of patients and the different modes of transport available to help first responders make quick informed decisions and to better assess which patients should be prioritised and via what route they should be transported.

The Brussels hospital emphasised that the project focuses on applications beyond a military context, noting that it is also relevant for both civilian healthcare and general crisis response plans in Belgium.

A tested prototype of the project, along with relevant scientific publications, is expected to be delivered by 2029.

UZ Brussel joins the project with the Brussels university VUB. The two Brussels institutions have a history of expertise in disaster medicine and crisis management. They both organise the European Master in Disaster Management, an international course for healthcare staff operating in crises.

The project also counts on the participation of the Royal Military Academy and the risk management and strategy firm Forward Global.

B-STORM is coordinated by the Belgian branch of the French company Sopra Steria.

The initiative has a total budget of €2.44 million and is co-funded under the Belgian DEFRA programme (Defence-related Research Action). The project will run until February 2029.

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