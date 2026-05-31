Patrick Nimubona wins 20km Brussels run for second year in a row

Patrick Nimubona pictured at the finish line as he wins on a different occasion, during the Antwerp Ten Miles running event, Sunday 26 April 2026 in Antwerp. Credit: Belga

Patrick Nimubona has won the 20-kilometre race through Brussels for the second year in a row, finishing in 59 minutes and 47 seconds on Sunday.

He competed alongside 50,000 runners during the 46th edition of the event. The race turned into an intense battle between Nimubona and marathon runner Dorian Boulvin, with both athletes launching attacks throughout.

Nimubona, who arrived in Brussels in 2014 as an asylum seeker, emerged victorious in a final sprint.

His time was 21 seconds slower than his winning performance last year. Boulvin finished two seconds behind Nimubona, while Nathan Sevenois took third place, completing the course in 1 hour, 1 minute and 10 seconds.

In the women’s race, Elisa Vancolen claimed an undisputed victory with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes and 20 seconds.

Amélie Saussez followed in second place, clocking 1 hour, 12 minutes and 31 seconds, and Elisabetta Ribera secured third in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 37 seconds.

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