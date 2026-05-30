Ice baths at the ready: Everything you need to know about this year's Brussels 20 km race

Runners pictured during the 45th edition of the Brussels 20km run in 2025. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

The Brussels 20km race will take place this Sunday amid high temperatures in the Belgian capital.

The race, which has been held yearly since 1980, is now on its 46th edition. Starting and ending at Parc du Cinquantenaire, its route includes a steady climb of Avenue Louise, one lap of the Bois de la Cambre and a circuit through the south-eastern suburbs of the city.

The majority of participants will set off at 10:00, while para-sport runners will begin racing at 09.30. The walkers' race is scheduled to start later in the morning, at 11.30.

According to current forecasts, temperatures could reach the mid-twenties by the early afternoon, although light rain is also expected at different times during the day.

Red Cross to 'respond more quickly and effectively'

The Belgian Red Cross, which coordinates the medical response for the event each year, has announced its plans for this year's edition. A total of 14 medical points will be set up along the route, including the main medical centre at the Parc du Cinquantenaire.

The organisation has also called upon 430 volunteers to act as first responders on the day of the race. For the first time, the Belgian Red Cross will also install 'ice baths' towards the end of the course in order to provide an immediate response to potential cases of heatstroke.

The three fixed ice bath locations will include the Montgomery roundabout, along the Avenue de Tervueren, and at the finish line in Cinquantenaire. An additional two 'mobile units' will be deployed in order to respond to emergences further up.

Exertional heatstroke, the Belgian Red Cross explains, is brought on by intensive physical activity under high temperatures. "When body temperature rises above 39°C, the consequences can become serious within minutes," the NGO warned in a statement sent out earlier this week. These situations can become "a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate treatment."

"Heatstroke doesn’t just happen in hot weather, we deal with it every year," explained Gilles De Schepper, the coordinator of the organisation's plans for Sunday. "These new units will enable us to respond more quickly and effectively."

"On average, our teams intervene every 32 seconds," the Red Cross said, adding that Sunday's race would be their busiest operation of the year. "Most of the time this is for minor ailments, but sometimes it can be for life-threatening situations."

Race sold out within minutes

Sunday's event was sold out in under an hour when sign-ups for individual bibs were opened at the start of April. According to DH Les Sports, around 17,000 spots were up for grabs online, with the other 33,000 having already been allocated to teams and businesses beforehand.

Last year's race also saw around 50,000 participants, 465 of which were attended to by Red Cross volunteers for minor ailments. While 23 runners were later taken to hospital, no major medical incidents were reported at the end of the race.

The men's race was won by Burundi's Patrick Nimubona, who clocked in at 59:26. In the women's category, British runner Naomi Taschimowitz came out on top with a time of 1:09:28.

A loop around the east of Brussels

As is the case each year, the race starts from the western end of the Parc du Cinquantenaire. The route then joins the Parc Royal before turning south towards Place Poelaert. Participants will then go up the entire length of Avenue Louise, do one lap of the Bois de la Cambre, and emerge onto Avenue Franklin Roosevelt to the east of the park.

From that point, they will cross through the municipalities of Watermael-Boitsfort, Auderghem, run past the Parc de Woluwe, before crossing back into Etterbeek. The final straight consists of a gradual climb of Avenue de Tervueren, finishing back at Cinquantenaire. The total elevation of the route is 155 m.

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