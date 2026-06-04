Police clash with students in central Brussels as protest turns violent

Riot police pictured at a protest gathering of teachers in front of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels Parliament in Brussels. Credit: Emile Windal/Belga

There were ugly scenes on the streets of Brussels on Thursday afternoon as a student protest turned violent, with serious clashes between police and protesters.

Thousands of students joined the protest to demonstrate against controversial education reforms introduced by the French Community of Belgium, officially known as the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles (FWB). Many teachers also travelled to the capital to demostrate following a call for strike action issued by trade unions.

The Federal Police said several incidents were reported across Brussels, "but mainly in the city centre", causing disruption to parts of the metro network.

At around noon, students and teachers gathered near the FWB Parliament, where parliamentarians were debating a law setting out the new measures.

Some marched towards Brussels-Central station, where the situation escalated as demonstrators set fire to barriers, bicycles and other objects in the middle of the road near the station.

Fireworks and firecrackers were also launched during the unrest, and the area was cordoned off by police in riot gear. Belga News Agency observed around 15 police vans and a fire engine while a helicopter circled overhead.

Police intervened around 16:15 to disperse demonstrators gathered on Rue des Colonies, near the FWB Parliament. They used tear gas and water cannon against protesters, Belga reported.

By 18:00, the protest had dispersed, with a few hundred demonstrators remaining at the scene.

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