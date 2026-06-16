Legendary Brussels restaurant celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ with €750 'prestige' menu

Credit: Comme chez Soi

The Brussels Michelin-starred restaurant ‘Comme chez Soi’ is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special new menu featuring emblematic dishes and brand new creations.

Long-regarded as a staple of fine dining in the country, Comme chez Soi's history in the capital began on 19 June 1926, when it opened its doors as ‘Chez Georges’, a family establishment founded by Georges Cuvelier, who came to the capital from Borinage, Wallonia.

Over the years, the restaurant made its name in the gastronomic scene, with one of the regulars, according to the owners, frequently remarking "Georges, chez vous, on mange comme chez soi" (meaning: "Georges, at your place, we eat just like at home").

In 1936, the restaurant moved to what to its current location on Place Rouppe. Years later, in 1953, the establishment was awarded its first star by the Michelin guide.

Throughout the last century, the family establishment, known for its Art Nouveau interior, has passed through the hands of five different generations, each committing to the "demanding, sincere and profoundly human” gastronomic vision.

"Georges created Comme chez Soi, Louis developed it and gave it a style. Pierre drove it to the summit of gastronomy, and Lionel offers today a subtle blend between innovation and know-how," the owners explained on the restaurant's website.

Centenary menus

Until 21 June, the restaurant will celebrate its “extraordinary milestone” through special Anniversary Menus starting at €275 that promise to bring together dishes that marked the different eras of the establishment.

“To honour those who came before us and to thank you for being part of our story today, we have created a programme that tells the history of our House through the language we know best: the cuisine we serve,” the owners explained in a statement.

In addition to the signature dishes, the menus include collaborative creations by chefs Loïc and Lionel Rigolet.

From 19 to 21 June, a special six-course 'Prestige Anniversary Menu’ will be served for €750. The owners describe the menu as a “singular moment suspended between memory and creation, faithful to the spirit that has guided [them] for a century.”

Reservations can be made online via the restaurant's official website.

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