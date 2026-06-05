Michelin-starred restaurant leaves Anderlecht for Brussels city centre

La Prix's Chef David Martin. Credit: La Paix/Instagram

Legendary restaurant La Paix will soon be moving out of Anderlecht, Chef David Martin has announced.

The kitchen will open its doors in the centre of Brussels starting in September, he confirmed. La Paix has two coveted Michelin stars.

Martin took over from his parents-in-law in 2004, together with his wife, Nathalie Obbiet. The restaurant was originally founded in Anderlecht in 1892, and is moving after more than a century in the same place.

La Paix is ​​finding a home in the Corinthia Hotel on Rue Royale, the former Grand Hotel Astoria. It reopened at the end of 2024 after a thorough renovation.

The restaurant in Anderlecht will remain open until mid-July and the new restaurant in central Brussels will open in mid-September.

Related News