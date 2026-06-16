STIB set to scrap Floya transport app following scooter ban in Brussels

A tram belonging to Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Brussels public transport company, STIB-MIVB, has announced that its multimodal mobility app, Floya, will cease operations on 31 December 2026.

The decision comes in the wake of significant changes in the mobility landscape, including the ban on shared scooters in the Brussels Region starting in 2027, as well as current budget constraints.

Floya, launched in September 2023 in collaboration with Bruxelles Mobilité, aimed to simplify the use of multiple modes of transport through a single platform.

STIB says the app provided valuable insights into traveller needs, integrated mobility, digital services, and collaboration with various mobility partners in Brussels. It also "helped the company understand how users navigate multimodal transportation in their daily journeys".

According to the company, the impending removal of shared scooters from January 2027 alters the mobility ecosystem that Floya relies on. Shared scooters, along with public transport, shared bikes, taxis, and shared cars, are among the solutions integrated into the app.

STIB explains that this change, combined with current budgetary pressures and cost-saving measures required of Brussels’ public institutions, led to the decision to end the project.

Floya will remain operational until 31 December 2026, though some features or services may gradually be phased out as the final date approaches. STIB assures users that they will be informed and supported throughout the transition.

The company emphasises that Floya’s termination will not affect the services of its mobility partners, which will continue to be accessible via their own apps and platforms.

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