Brussels rubbish collection disrupted due to Tuesday's public sector strike

Illustrative image of a rubbish bag. Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers/ImageGlobe

Union actions against the Federal Government’s austerity measures have disrupted services for Brussels rubbish collection, according to Bruxelles-Propreté.

Despite the labour action, most operations were able to continue, with 64% of collection routes completed and 72% of white bags collected. Due to a shortage of staff, only the Recypark in Auderghem is open.

Owing to the extreme heat, the agency’s operational services prioritised door-to-door collections of food waste and residual waste.

While most white bags were collected, some routes could not be completed as usual in several neighbourhoods, according to

Between 20% and 45% of residual waste could not be collected in the following municipalities and/or areas:

- Brussels-Laeken – Versailles neighbourhood

- Brussels-Neder-Over-Heembeek

- Etterbeek

- Koekelberg

- Molenbeek

- Saint-Josse-ten-Noode

- Schaerbeek

Regarding the collection of blue bags, disruptions were more pronounced, particularly in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, as well as in Neder-Over-Heembeek and Etterbeek. In these areas, between 45 and 90% of PMC bags could not be collected.

Regarding the collection of yellow bags, Etterbeek and the neighbourhoods of Neder-Over-Heembeek also experienced partial collections, though to a lesser extent than for the blue bags. ​

As for food waste, the areas affected by the strike are Laeken, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, as well as some neighbourhoods in Neder-Over-Heembeek and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert. ​

Bags not collected by the waste agency should not be brought back inside by residents, as make-up collection rounds will be organised starting this Wednesday, depending on available staff.

Meanwhile, mechanised collections (from apartment buildings and businesses) were largely carried out as usual, as were those related to the pickup service for accumulated waste on pavements.

As for street cleaning services, street sweeping has been severely impacted.

What about Tuesday evening?

Although some staff members were present today, the strike action could potentially spread on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

Therefore, developments related to tonight’s waste collections should be monitored closely, particularly in the following municipalities:

-Berchem Sainte-Agathe

-Ganshoren

-Jette

-Uccle

-Woluwe-Saint-Lambert

The Brussels waste agency is providing updates on any additional information through its various communication channels, including its website.

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