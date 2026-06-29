'Let's ignore media noise': US marks 250th anniversary with celebrations in Brussels

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White and Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, organised by the U.S. Embassy at the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels on Sunday 28 June 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Nearly 9,000 guests turned up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in Brussels' Cinquantenaire Park on Sunday.

The event included speeches by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola. It also featured a drone and fireworks display, and an air parade with seven historic aircraft, which suspended flights at Brussels Airport for twenty minutes.

At a press conference on Sunday, US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White was in an ebullient mood, stating that 8,850 had registered to attend, and noting that registrations surged after the American country act Zac Brown Band was announced to perform.

Asked about funding, the ambassador said he had raised more than $5 million from over 220 donors. Both American and Belgian companies and private individuals contributed. Sponsors include American multinationals such as Meta, Microsoft, Nike and McDonald's, alongside Belgian names such as Leonidas, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Sabena, Van Moer Logistics and Sibelco.

When asked whether the event was designed to help repair transatlantic relations, White pointed to the two countries' shared history. "Let's ignore some of the media noise about provoking arguments or highlighting more division than actually exists," he said. "We know we have a wonderful relationship that we must cherish and continue."

Security was tight at the event, but once inside, guests were treated to classic American fare including BBQ ribs and corn dogs.

White received two gifts from Belgium: a gold ring set with diamonds for President Donald Trump, a gift from the Antwerp diamond industry, and a crystal vase.

Trump made a brief appearance via a video message. “For generations, the American and Belgian people have cherished the values ​​of freedom, democracy and self-government," he said. "Our servicemen and women gave their lives for those values ​​during the world wars, and I am sure the Belgian people have never forgotten that.”

The event on Sunday caused some frustration and backlash among local residents, as Cinquantenaire Park remained closed from Saturday evening until Monday, with identity checks carried out by a private security firm.

“I am very sympathetic towards neighbours,” White said. He pointed out that the embassy had invited as many local residents as possible. At the same time, he admitted that previous events in the park had met with disapproval. “Some people may never be happy.”

A small protest took place in response to the event on the other side of the park. White said he had not seen the demonstration but welcomed the protesters.

“I don’t know what they’re protesting against, but I’d like to know,” he said. “I encourage people to speak their minds freely."

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