So long, Place Misère? Redesign of hated Meiser roundabout moves forward after years of delays

Place Meiser in Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga

The long-awaited redevelopment of the Meiser roundabout in Schaerbeek is finally moving forward after years of delays.

Plans for the redesign of the square in northeast Brussels were first announced back in the summer of 2023, aiming to simplify traffic flows and make the space greener. Due to the constant stream of traffic and inefficient layout of the roundabout, the square is seen as one of the city's most dangerous intersections. Locals call it Place Misère (Misery Square) for good reason.

The project, one of the flagship mobility schemes of the current legislative term, received its planning permit last year but remained on hold while Brussels lacked a fully empowered regional government and an approved budget.

Brussels Mobility now targeting mid-2027 for the start of construction. "The tender specifications still need to be approved, the contract has to be awarded and the works coordinated," said Brussels Mobility spokesperson Camille Thiry told The Brussels Times. Preparatory utility works may also need to take place before the redevelopment itself can begin.

A €4 million transformation

Estimated at €4 million, the project will replace the existing roundabout with two signalised intersections: one managing traffic along the Reyers-Wahis Boulevard axis and another serving Rue Ernest Cambier, Avenue Rogier, Chaussée de Louvain and Avenue Plasky.

The diagonal tram tracks crossing the junction will be removed, simplifying the public transport layout and reinforcing Meiser's role as a hub connected to the nearby SNCB railway station.

Pedestrians and cyclists will benefit from wider, dedicated and safer infrastructure, while the redesign is also expected to improve traffic flow for all modes of transport.

Greener and more welcoming

The construction phase of Meiser is expected to last approximately two years. Schaerbeek municipality has issued an overall favourable opinion on the redevelopment project. Beyond mobility improvements, planners say the redevelopment will significantly change the appearance of Meiser.

The disappearance of the roundabout will create space for new public areas, including around 100 trees, landscaped flower beds and shaded meeting places. The project also incorporates sustainable rainwater management, with approximately one-fifth of the site to be depaved.

Neighbouring projects

Authorities also want to avoid overlapping major infrastructure works in the area. "The objective is really to make sure that the Lambermont and Meiser projects do not overlap. Otherwise, it would be chaos," François Descamps, spokesperson for Elke Van den Brandt said to The Brussels Times.

He added that the future Reyers redevelopment, which is still at the planning permit stage, is not expected to begin before Meiser is completed.

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